German Vice Chancellor Spent Hour And Half In Shelter In Kyiv Due To Threat Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habeck, who is on a visit to Ukraine, had to go down to the shelter on Friday night because of the threat of a Russian attack.

This is reported by dpa , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the air raid alarm sounded in Kyiv at 4:40 a.m., and Habeck and his delegation had to spend almost an hour and a half in the hotel's underground garage.

Habeck arrived in Ukraine on Thursday. He is expected to hold a series of meetings here on Friday before traveling to Moldova to meet with Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's needs for air defense systems, joint projects in the defense sector, and preparations for a conference in Germany with Vice Chancellor of the German Government Robert Habeck.

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa