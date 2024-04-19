World's Highest Polling Station In Himachal Has 52 Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, April 19 (IANS) World's highest polling station Tashigang, located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level, in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, which is part of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, has 52 registered voters, said Assistant Election Officer Harsh Negi on Friday.

There were 45 voters in Tashigang in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 27 were men and 18 women voters. In the 2021 Mandi parliamentary by-elections, there were 48 voters, which included 29 men and 22 women. And in the 2022 assembly elections, there were 52 voters comprising 30 men and 22 women.

Tashigang in the Spiti Valley remains covered with snow for six months in a year. There is a shortage of oxygen there. Before 2019, the highest polling station was Hikkim (14,400 feet) located close to Tashigang. But in 2019, Tashigang was made a polling station.

For years, Hikkam (14,400 feet), close to Tashigang, was one of the highest polling booths.

The Election Commission every time set up the model polling booth with a selfie point with the Himalayas in the background.

Donning traditional dresses, most of the electorates reach the booth to cast their votes.

Officials told IANS that at a majority of polling stations in Lahaul-Spiti district, there is still widespread accumulation of snow. These booths are scattered over rugged, cold and inhospitable terrain where poll officials have to trek hours to reach their booths.

Lahaul-Spiti, along with other remote areas of Kinnaur district and Bharmour in Chamba district, are part of the sprawling Mandi constituency that covers almost two-thirds of the state.

Locals are largely Buddhist farmers who grow barley, potatoes, wheat and black peas.

The election for the Mandi parliamentary seat will take place on June 1 along with the state's three other seats.