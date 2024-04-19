Death Toll From Russian Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to nine after a wounded child died in the hospital.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A child who was seriously injured during today's massive enemy attack on the Dnipropetrovsk died in the hospital. So far, the death toll has increased to nine, including three children," the post said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine

Earlier reports said that eight people had been killed and 29 injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to the Russian missile attack.

In particular, six people, including two children, were killed and two injured in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, two killed and 16 injured in Dnipro, and three injured in Kryvyi Rih.