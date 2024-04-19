West Faces Stark Choice On Ukraine Losing The War

Moscow has also managed to produce a lot of its own equipment and ammunition . Much of this is being made in facilities beyond the reach of Ukrainian weapons.

This is not to say that all is well with Russian resupplies , but they are superior to what Ukraine can manage on its own in the absence of Western support .

This changing balance of capabilities to sustain the war effort, which now increasingly favours Russia, has enabled the Kremlin to adopt a strategy of grinding down Ukrainian defenses along long stretches of the front, especially in Donbas in the east, where Russian pressure has been applied in recent months.

The state of the conflict in Ukraine as at April 16. Map: Institute for the Study of War

There is also a large concentration of Russian troops across the border from Kharkiv at the moment. Ukraine's second-largest city has come under increased Russian attacks over the past several weeks which has led to mandatory evacuations from three districts in the region.

The approximately 100,000 to 120,000 Russian troops would not be sufficient for another successful Russian cross-border offensive, but they are enough to tie down large numbers of Ukrainian forces which, therefore, cannot be used in other potentially more vulnerable areas of the frontline.

Short of a sudden collapse of a significant part of the Ukrainian defence lines, a massive Russian advance is unlikely in the foreseeable future. But part of what Russia is trying to do right now with its broad push against Ukraine's defenses is probe for weaknesses to exploit in a larger offensive later in the spring or early in the summer.

In this context, it is important to remember Russia's proclaimed overall goals, especially the Kremlin's territorial claims to all four of the regions Moscow annexed in September 2022 . There is no indication that these objectives have changed and Russia's current operations on the battlefield are consistent with this.

Capturing the remainder of the Donetsk region would be the first step and provide a basis for subsequent further gains in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine and the Kherson region in the centre, especially retaking the city of Kherson, which Ukraine liberated in late autumn 2022.

A Ukrainian withdrawal behind better defensible positions away from the current frontline in Donbas would make the former goal – capturing all of Donbas – more achievable for Russia but deny the Kremlin success in Zaporzhiya and Kherson.

It would also frustrate any Russian hopes of capturing the remainder of the Ukrainian Black Sea coast all the way through to Odesa. Whether this Ukrainian strategy can succeed, however, will significantly depend on what kind of Western support will be forthcoming and how soon.

The most optimistic outcome is that Kiev's Western allies rapidly increase military support for Ukraine.

This must include ammunition, air defense systems, armored vehicles and drones. At the same time, the Western defense industrial base, especially in Europe, needs to switch to a similar war footing as in Russia.

On that basis, the situation along the frontlines could stabilise and whatever offensive moves Russia has planned now would not gain much new ground. This most optimistic outcome would constitute a slightly improved situation for Ukraine – any more than that is unlikely at present.