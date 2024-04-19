               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
West Faces Stark Choice On Ukraine Losing The War


4/19/2024 5:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ukraine is now experiencing a level of existential threat comparable only to the situation immediately after the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. But in contrast to then, improvements are unlikely – at least not soon.

Not only have conditions along the frontline significantly worsened , according to the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, but the very possibility of a Ukrainian defeat is now discussed in public by people like the former commander of the UK's Joint Forces Command, General Sir Richard Barrons.

Barrons told the BBC on April 13 that Ukraine could lose the war in 2024“because Ukraine may come to feel it can't win ... And when it gets to that point, why will people want to fight and die any longer, just to defend the indefensible?”

This may be his way of trying to push the west to provide more military aid to Ukraine faster. Yet the fact that the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, publicly accepts that to end the war Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia and decide“what kind of compromises they're willing to do” is a clear indication that things are not going well for Ukraine.

There are several reasons for what appears to be an increasingly defeatist narrative. First is the worsening situation at the front where Ukraine lacks both manpower and equipment and ammunition to hold the line against Russia. This will not change any time soon. The new Ukrainian mobilization law has only just been approved . It will take time to train, deploy and integrate new troops at the front.

At the same time, Russia's economy has been resilient to Western sanctions and seen growth driven by the war. On top of deliveries from Iran and North Korea dual-use technology, including electrical components and machine tools for arms manufacture, has been supplied by China .

