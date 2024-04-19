6 Customs Officials And A Child Killed In Ambush In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Seven people, including six customs officials and a child, were killed in an ambush by unidentified attackers in the Dir area of Ismail Khan, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that a vehicle carrying customs intelligence officials in the Daraband area on the Dir-Ismail Khan highway came under attack.

Officials from Pakistan Customs confirmed the incident, stating that six intelligence officials of this department were killed in the Dir area of Ismail Khan, and the perpetrators managed to flee the scene.

Recently, militants have escalated their attacks on Pakistani officials, foreign nationals, and civilians.

Prior to this on Wednesday, including one targeting a candidate for the National Assembly elections, occurred in the Bajaur Agency area of this province, leaving the candidate unharmed.

Today, on Friday, a suicide blast in Karachi, Pakistan, resulted in two fatalities, targeting a vehicle carrying foreign nationals.

According to reports, all five foreigners in the targeted vehicle survived the attack. However, the police engaged the attackers, resulting in the death of the suicide bomber and two other terrorists in retaliatory gunfire.

According to Reuters, terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the government and establish strict Islamic rule have orchestrated some of Pakistan's deadliest assaults in recent years. Foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens, are often among their targets, reflecting the indiscriminate and ruthless nature of these attacks. Despite the attack, Japanese survivors have been relocated to a secure location under police custody, with no militant group claiming responsibility for the assault, leaving the motive behind the attack unclear.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram