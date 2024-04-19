               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
U-Blox Shareholders Approve All Motions Proposed By The Board Of Directors At The Ordinary General Meeting 2024


4/19/2024 4:15:36 AM

u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024
Thalwil, Switzerland – 19 April 2024 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today's Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2024, held in Horgen.

Shareholders re-elected André Müller as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ulrich Looser, Markus Borchert, Karin Sonnenmoser, and Elke Eckstein were also confirmed as members until the end of the next annual general meeting. Fabian Rauch was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Ulrich Looser and Markus Borchert were re-elected to the Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee.

Shareholders approved a dividend payment in the form of a par value reduction in the amount of CHF 1.00 per share. The last trading day with entitlement to receive the dividend is May 7, 2024, and u-blox's shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 8, 2024. The payment will take place on May 13, 2023. Swiss tax law allows for dividend payments in the form of a par value reduction without the deduction of 35% withholding tax.

The compensation report 2023 was approved in an advisory vote by a vast majority of shareholders. Shareholders also approved the maximum total compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee (unchanged versus last year).

For the full minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2024, please click here .


About u-blox

u‐blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.


