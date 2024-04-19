Al Abdulghani Motors Named Bronze Partner For The Autonomous E-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AEMOB Forum proudly announces Al Abdulghani Motors as a Bronze Partner for the upcoming event, scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 2, 2024, in Doha.

Al Abdulghani Motors, known for its legacy in Qatar's automotive sector, brings a wealth of expertise and progressive vision to the Forum.

Hosted by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, the event is set to become the pioneering multilateral exchange platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility.

The three-day conference is assembling a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, providing a timely occasion for international stakeholders to develop recommendations toward the future of sustainable transport and the actual implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in real-world settings.

Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani – CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, expressed his outlook about the partnership, stating, joining the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum as a partner is a reflection of our commitment to supporting the development of advanced sustainable mobility technologies in Qatar in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. We are eager to collaborate with private and public sector stakeholders in order to contribute to making mobility easier and more accessible for everyone.”

Al Abdulghani Motors' diverse portfolio, including Toyota, Lexus, genuine service & parts, corporate leasing, automotive aftermarket, certified pre-owned vehicles, and warehousing solutions, underscores its position as a key player in Qatar's automotive scene.