Azerbaijan's ASAN Service, UN Start New Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

The State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovationsunder the President of Azerbaijan ("ASAN service") is starting anew project with the UN, Azernews reports, citingthe agency.

The agency noted that the delegation led by the Chairman of theState Agency, Ulvi Mehdiyev, participated in the 23rd session ofthe UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration (CEPA) held inNew York as part of its visit to the United States.

He spoke at CEPA's session entitled "Exchange of PromisingPractices between Voluntary National Reporting Countries andVoluntary Local Reporting Cities for the Implementation of the 16thand 17th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)". During the speech,detailed information was given about the activities of the "ASANService," which was established on the initiative of the Presidentof Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as well as the projects implemented bythe State Agency in the direction of achieving the 16th and 17thSDGs. At the same time, the achievements of "ASAN Service" in theinternational arena, as well as the importance of trainings carriedout in various directions by "ASAN Innovative Development Centre,"were brought to attention.

Besides, Mehdiyev met with Li Junhua, Deputy Secretary Generalof the UN for Economic and Social Affairs. During the meeting, thesuccessful cooperation between the State Agency and the relevant UNdepartment since 2013 was touched upon. The other party drewattention to the fact that "ASAN service" was awarded twice by theUN, and said that the application of the corresponding model inother countries is of particular importance.

During the meeting, it was agreed to implement a new cooperationproject between the State Agency and the UN in order to implementthe "ASAN service" model in different countries.

In addition, a meeting was held with Ivana Zivkovic, director ofthe Regional Office of the United Nations Development Program. TheChairman of the State Agency made a broad presentation on theactivities of "ASAN service". The other side mentioned the projectsimplemented between the State Agency and the UN Development Programduring the past period and said that they are ready to cooperate inthe relevant directions from now on.

Mehdiyev met with Azerbaijani students studying in New York andsurrounding states, as well as with young people living here, atthe invitation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.