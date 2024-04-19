Jordan Regrets UNSC's Fail In Accepting Palestine As Full UN Member

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- Jordan has expressed its sincere sorrow at the Security Council's inability to approve a resolution that would have admitted the State of Palestine as a full member of the UN due to the US veto power.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed that the international community is in favor of the two-state solution, which Israel is undermining. The Security Council must recognize the Palestinian state in order to stop Israel from depriving the Palestinian people of their right to freedom and their own state.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, said that Jordan demands that all nations acknowledge the State of Palestine on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as a prerequisite to achieving regional peace and security.Recognizing the Palestinian state and its full membership is a necessary step to impose a just peace that ends the occupation, ends the conflict, and fulfills the right of all the peoples of the region to live in security and stability, Ambassador Qudah emphasized. The world knows that Israel is undermining the two-state solution and killing the chances of achieving it.