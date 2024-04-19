“Instant Karma”: Video Posted Of Russian Bomber Going Down Right After Attacking Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Land Forces published a video showing the crash in Russia's Stavropol territory of a Tu-22M3 bomber, which was part of the force launching missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of Friday, April 19.

Footage was uploaded on the Land Forces' Facebook page, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Instant karma in action – a Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force, which was launching missiles overnight, crashed in Stavropol territory. The pilots survived, unfortunately," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 19, explosions rang out in Dnipro and Odesa during a Russian missile attack. In Dnipro, a Russian missile hit a residential building, demolishing several floors. At least nine people were confirmed as injured.