LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In UP, MP And Maharashtra Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for Lok Sabha poll candidates of the NDA in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra on Friday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha at 10:15 a.m., Madhya Pradesh's Damoh (2 p.m.), and Maharashtra's Wardha at 5:15 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold three roadshows and a public meeting in Kerala on Friday. His roadshows are slated in Wayanad at 11 a.m., Kottayam (3:05 p.m.), and Thiruvananthapuram (6:15 p.m.). The BJP chief will address a public meeting in Palakkad at 1:05 p.m.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Rajasthan on Friday to address a public meeting in Pali at 4 p.m. and hold a roadshow in Udaipur at 6:30 p.m.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Bihar's Bahadurganj on Friday at 12 noon.

* BSP supremo Mayawati will address an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Friday.

* Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will address a public meeting in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Sikandrabad on Friday for INDIA bloc candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar.

* Congress leader Sachin Pilot will campaign at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur for party candidate Harish Meena.