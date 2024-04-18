EC Says Kejriwal Eats Food High In Sugar Despite Type 2 Diabetes

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.ADVERTISEMENT
Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels.
The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.
“Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail,” the ED told the court. Read Also Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, Petition Rejected Kejriwal Cannot Be Given Special Privileges: ED To Court
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18042024000215011059ID1108113597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.