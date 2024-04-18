Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Nears 34,000: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 19 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,970, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 71 Palestinians and wounded 106 others, in the coastal enclave, bringing the total death toll to 33,970 and injuries to 76,770, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, according to the statement.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

In a separate statement, ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qedra, said that, the Zionist army had“destroyed” the health system in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving some 700,000 people without health services.

He called for the provision of field hospitals and international multi-specialised medical teams to meet the needs of the local population.– NNN-WAFA

