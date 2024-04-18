               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Vetoes Palestine's Bid For Full UN Membership


4/18/2024 7:25:37 PM

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- The United States has blocked the world body's acceptance of a Palestinian state by vetoing a request for full UN membership made by Palestine to the Security Council.
Twelve members of the fifteen-member Security Council voted in favor, two abstained the UK and Switzerland and the US in against.

