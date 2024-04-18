Palestine's Longstanding Dream Of Full UN Membership To Become Reality?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on the draft resolution for Palestine's full membership in the UN on Friday, April 19th. Experts believe that despite unanimous support among the council members for passing the resolution, the likelihood of Palestine's long-standing dream turning into reality is very slim.

Reuters, citing diplomatic sources, reported that Palestine's membership request, previously referred to the UN membership committee, will be voted upon in a dedicated session of the UN Security Council.

Approximately ten days ago, on April eighth, the UN Security Council referred Palestine's membership request to its 19-member membership committee. Vanessa Freizer, Malta's ambassador and current president of the Security Council, also issued an order for the committee to convene regarding Palestine's membership request.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine's envoy to the UN, stated during the submission of the request,“The Palestinian self-determination movement earnestly hopes that after twelve years as an observer state in the UN, the Security Council will implement global consensus on the two-state solution by accepting Palestine's elevation.”

The Palestinian self-determination movement first applied for full membership in the UN in 2011. Last week, they officially renewed this request and asked the UN Security Council to reconsider the self-determination movement's membership as a state in the UN.

It's worth mentioning that Palestine is a non-member observer state in the UN, but according to Al Jazeera, the self-determination movement's membership is progressing, marking a significant and symbolic moment for Palestine.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing diplomatic sources, reported that most members of the Security Council are in favor of the draft resolution, but the United States is likely to veto it.

According to the report, a resolution in this council requires a minimum of nine affirmative votes and no veto from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, or China. Diplomats say that Palestine's request for full membership could garner support from a maximum of thirteen council members, forcing the United States to use its veto power.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. representative to the United Nations, stated on Wednesday that Palestine's membership in the UN does not solve the country's problems. Her remarks on membership have raised speculations about the possibility of the United States vetoing Palestine's request.

