Woman Held For Duping People Using ATM Hacks In Srinagar

The arrest, according to a senior police official, was made after the matter was reported to police by a person who lodged a complaint, alleging someone swapped his debit card and withdrew money.

He said that 30 ATM cards, Rs 39130, which are believed to have been siphoned off by the accused and some gold items, were recovered from her possession.

“The accused woman is currently being questioned; the investigation into this instant case is ongoing, and it is thought that more people may be involved in the gang,” he told Kashmir Observer.

A formal case FIR number 17 of 2024 under IPC sections 379 and 420 has been registered at police station Khanyar in this regard and investigation taken up.

The accused has been identified as Zeenat daughter of Ghulam Ahmad Pampori of Saraibala Srinagar.

Confirming the arrest, Kashmir Police Zone on X said“A lady namely Zeenat D/o Gh Ah Pampori R/o Saraibala has been arrested for cheating gullible citizens by swapping ATM cards while posing as help outside ATMs. FIR no 17/2024 u/s 379,420 IPC regd in PS Khanyar,” Police wrote in a post on 'X'”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now