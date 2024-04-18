(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ivanhoe at 52-Week High on News

Dundee, Nevgold, Omni-Lite Hit 52-Week Highs on News Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.88 Thursday. Dundee announces its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 4 PM EDT via live audio webcast.Nevgold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Thursday. NevGold has identified significant copper porphyry potential after completing a geological review and 3-D model of the newly staked Zeus Copper Project in the emerging Hercules Copper Trend in southwestern Idaho. The Company's geological review included detailed assessments of historical records, compilations and reinterpretation of numerous published geological maps, creation of a 3-D geological model, and analysis of rock chip samples collected by the NevGold Team while staking the mineral claims over the past six months.Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Thursday. Omni-Lite reported fourth-quarter revenue of approximately US$3.3 million, an increase of 6% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in revenue was largely due to organic growth in our electronic components business. Net income for the quarter was US$477,000, or US$0.03 per diluted share,Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 Thursday. No news stories available today.Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.76 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.35 Thursday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.68 Thursday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.28 Thursday. No news stories available today.NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

