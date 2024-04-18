Turkiye Tests Driverless Vehicle For First Time At 5G Technology Campus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

A 100 percent electric autonomous vehicle was tested for thefirst time at the 5G Technology Campus, which was established incooperation with Turkcell, ITU and Ericsson. The bus, which wasdriven without a driver within the campus, detected pedestrians onthe road and automatically braked to give way to the students General Manager Ali Taha Koç said that they will take awide range of innovative steps with the projects theyimplement.

“5G Technology Campus” established in cooperation with IstanbulTechnical University (ITU), Turkcell and Ericsson started studiesat ITU Ayazağa Campus. Following the signing ceremony attended byITU Rector Prof. Dr. İsmail Koyuncu, Turkcell General Manager Dr Taha Koç and Ericsson Turkiye General Manager Işıl Yalçın,connection speed and efficiency measurements were made on theautonomous bus that will be supported by Turkcell 5G testinfrastructure. A 100 percent electric autonomous vehicle connectedvia 5G was driven without a driver within the campus. The busautomatically braked by detecting pedestrians on the road, stoppedat pedestrian crossings and gave way to students.

R&D cooperation between ITU, Turkcell and Ericsson willoffer students and academics the opportunity to work actively inresearch and development projects for 5G. The project is aimed toplay an important role in training qualified human resources forthe telecommunications ecosystem and technology industry. Built onTurkcell's superior fibre infrastructure, the 5G test network willbe integrated with Turkcell network management systems withequipment such as the core network and new generation smartantennas provided by Ericsson.

Turkcell General Manager Dr. Ali Taha Koç said the followingwithin the scope of the signed agreement:“New generation 5Gtechnology; It will have a transformative impact on all industries,from education to health, from transportation to industry, in thenear future. With the 5G Technology Campus project, we bringtogether academics and young minds with the business world andrealise various usage scenarios and practical applications of thelatest technologies. We continue our efforts to offer the first andpioneering new generation mobile networks for individuals andinstitutions. In the coming years, we will introduce manyinnovations with similar R&D projects and continue to expandthe domestic technology ecosystem.“With this knowledge, we willcontinue our leadership and guidance in our country's transition to5G technology.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Istanbul Technical University(ITU) Rector Prof. Dr. İsmail Koyuncu said,“This collaborationoffers unique opportunities for our students and researchers bybringing together the academic knowledge of our university withindustry and technology. The established 5G test network will serveas a test environment for researchers. It will also enable ourstudents to participate in 5G studies and participate in thedevelopment of technology solutions."

Ericsson Turkiye General Manager Işıl Yalçın said,“The launchof the 5G Technology Campus on the Istanbul Technical Universitycampus is a step in our joint efforts to build a more connecteddigital future using emerging technologies. Ericsson and Turkcellhave been partnering since the introduction of 2G mobilecommunications in Turkiye. The two companies are in closecooperation to establish state-of-the-art mobile telecommunicationnetworks to improve the quality of life of the country and theregion.”