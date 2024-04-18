Egypt Urges Immediate Response To Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry said on Thursday that it is inevitable to respond to the aggravating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip immediately and responsibly.

Shukry made the remark in a telephone contact with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorsk, which revolved around the impacts of the Gaza crisis, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Abu Zeid said in a press statement.

He underlined the necessity of ensuring an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian territory and stepping up efforts to fend off conflict spillover.

The Egyptian foreign minister also called for putting all relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and UN General Assembly in place, restating his country's opposition to a looming offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah.

For his part, the Polish foreign minister voiced deep appreciation to Egypt for its help in the evacuation of the body of a Polish man who was killed in a recent Israeli attack on humanitarian aid workers in Gaza.

He also commended Cairo's fervent efforts at all levels to resolve the current crisis in the Palestinian territory, ensure a Gaza ceasefire, and put an end to the humanitarian anguish of Gazans. (end)

