ecotel communication ag: Strategic change on the Management Board

Generational shift completed

André Borusiak takes over as CCO on 1 July 2024

Christian van den Boom takes over as CFO on 1 September 2024 Proven industry experts are joining the Management Board to further the company's growth, focusing on cloud communication and intelligent broadband solutions for corporate customers (cloud & fibre)

Düsseldorf, 18 April 2024.



ecotel communication ag, a leading quality provider of modern telecommunications solutions for business customers, is setting the course for its future and completing the revamp of its management team. The company today announced a change to and an expansion of the Management Board team.



Accordingly, André Borusiak (47) is to be appointed as CCO on 1 July 2024 , succeeding Achim Theis (59), who played an instrumental role at the company as a director for two decades, and will be on hand in a consultancy capacity in future.



André Borusiak has 25 years' experience in the telecommunications industry and previously held various management positions at Siemens and Vodafone, where he was most recently in charge of sales to global accounts. He brings with him a wealth of experience not only in sales, but also in marketing, communications and partner management, and his customer focus and passion for innovation will generate fresh impetus for ecotel.



Christian van den Boom (42) will become CFO on 1 September 2024 . This is currently the portfolio of Markus Hendrich (CEO), with Holger Hommes as authorised signatory. Holger Hommes will continue to act as the authorised signatory for finance and compliance management in the new reporting line and share his experience with Christian von den Boom.



Having worked in the finance sector for 20 years, including 12 years in the telecommunications industry, Christian van den Boom has in-depth specialist knowledge and extensive experience in various areas of financial management. In his previous role as CFO of the Deutsche Glasfaser Group, he was responsible for the strategic financial management of the company, which comprises the Controlling and Corporate Planning, Accounting, Treasury, Investor Relations, Business Intelligence and Procurement departments.



“I am delighted to be working alongside two proven experts in André Borusiak and Christian van den Boom,” said Markus Hendrich, who will continue to further the company's transformation and growth in his role as Chairman of the Management Board.“Their expertise, and in particular their keen eye for the market and the competitive environment, and their shared desire for success will help the company to pursue its path more quickly and with more focus, to use the growth opportunities on the market more quickly and effectively, and to further expand ecotel's positioning in the capital market.”



These appointments continue the process of generational change. In 2023, Wilfried Kallenberg (63) handed over his responsibilities as authorised signatory and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to his successor Alexander Wiese (39), while Sabrina Bublitz (42) was appointed as authorised signatory and Chief Portfolio Officer (CPO). These authorised signatories join Holger Hommes and Oliver Jansen on the company's Governing Board.



Uwe Nickl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added:“First of all, I would like to express my huge thanks to Achim Theis. He has been an instrumental figure in the Sales department of ecotel communication ag since the company was founded in 1998. The Supervisory Board also welcomes the two new directors, Christian van den Boom and André Borusiak. We are very much looking forward to working with them. Now that the new team is in place, the changes to the Management Board are complete. We carried out the generational change, announced three years ago, in a structured and consensual manner in all departments. Our thanks go to everyone involved – and we are now looking forward to the new impetus for our ongoing business development.”



About the new Management Board team:



André Borusiak (born in 1977) takes over as CCO of ecotel communication ag on 1 July 2024, with responsibility for Business Customer Sales, Key Account Management and Digital Commerce. He has 25 years' experience in the telecommunications industry and previously held various management positions at Siemens and Vodafone. As a result, he has a wealth of experience not only in sales, but also in marketing, communications and partner management. He has an MBA from the NIMBAS Graduate School of Management in Bradford.



Christian van den Boom (born in 1982) takes over as CFO of ecotel communication ag on 1 September 2024. Having worked in the finance sector for 20 years, including 12 years in the telecommunications industry, he has in-depth specialist knowledge and extensive experience in various areas of financial management. In his previous role as CFO of the Deutsche Glasfaser Group, he was responsible for the strategic financial management of the company, which comprises the Controlling and Corporate Planning, Accounting, Treasury and Capital Market Communication, Business Intelligence and Procurement departments. He has a degree in business administration.



Markus Hendrich (born in 1980) is the Chairman of the Management Board of ecotel communication ag and has been on the company's Management Board since July 2020. In this role, he is currently responsible for Wholesale, Finance, Strategy, Technology, Operations, Portfolio and Processes and for central administrative departments. A graduate in business psychology, he has worked in the telecommunications sector for almost 25 years and has previously spent over 10 years in various management positions at QSC AG and Plusnet GmbH, an EnBW company, most recently as Managing Director for Technology, Product Management and Marketing. Together with company founder Peter Zils, Markus Hendrich represents ecotel and the interests of its business customers on the Executive Committee of the main German telecommunications industry association, the VATM.



About ecotel communication ag:



The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as“ecotel”) has been operating throughout Germany since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. With its focus on cloud and fibre, ecotel serves two of the most important growth areas of the German telecommunications market.



The Group's parent company is ecotel communication ag, Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has around 225 employees. ecotel currently provides a full-service range of cloud and broadband services to more than 15,000 customers throughout Germany.



