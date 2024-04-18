Dezhou Wuwanggu Tourist Area: A Tourist Destination With A Harmonious Blend Of Natural Scenery And Cultural History

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Wuwanggu Tourist Area is a national AA-level scenic spot. Surrounded by mountains, abundant vegetation, and fresh and pleasant air, it is a comprehensive scenic area that combines sightseeing, leisure, and entertainment.







The tourist area is renowned for its diverse ecological landscapes. Natural landscapes such as the Dai Mountain landform, high mountain wetlands, primitive forests, and spectacular caves are scattered throughout, presenting vivid natural scenes to visitors. Thirty-two peaks rise and fall with steep cliffs, as if sculpted by nature's craftsmanship. Among them, the Laojun Snowflake Cave, Xiu Flower Cave, Tiger Cave, and more than ten other natural caves are excellent destinations for adventure enthusiasts. In addition, the Pengquan River runs through the entire scenic area, adorned with springs such as Longquan, Shiquan, and Yinmaquan, adding endless vitality to this land. The forest coverage area exceeds 85% and is rich in hawthorn, yellow pear, apple, yellow peach, and other fruits, earning it the reputation of being the“Asia's First Orchard.” Here, visitors can not only enjoy beautiful natural scenery but also taste fresh fruits and experience the gifts of nature.







As one of the core landscapes of the Wuwanggu Tourist Area, Lover's Valley attracts numerous visitors with its unique charm. This approximately 3-kilometer-long valley features flowing water and dense vegetation, making it a perfect place for visitors to experience the tranquility and harmony of nature. The millennium Wisteria tree in the valley has become a sacred place for visitors to express their love, affection, and friendship. This Wisteria tree with dual trunks is estimated by forestry experts to be 1,026 years old, and its graceful posture and vibrant colors leave a lasting impression on people.







In addition to its natural beauty, the Wuwanggu Tourist Area also holds rich cultural and historical relics. The Lingquan and Donglingquan springs in the valley, as well as the Lingquan Temple, established during the Yuan Dynasty, bear witness to the area's long history. The state-owned forest farm on the mountaintop and the stories of Wuwang's Chenbingchu and Wuwang's Daocailu, passed down through the ages, allow visitors to experience the grand scenes and historical changes of Wuwang's invasion of Lu in ancient times.

The tourist area is also rich in ancient village resources. Five provincial-level traditional ancient villages, including Liujiazhuang Beiling, Dongdawan, and Zhangjiapeng, showcase a unique rural charm with their well-preserved original architectural styles. Among them, Dongdawan Village, with its unique geographical location and beautiful natural environment, has been included in the development plan for the aggregation of homestays in Linyi City, injecting new vitality into future tourism development.







Wuwanggu Tourist Area provides visitors with an excellent destination to escape the hustle and bustle and get close to nature. Whether savoring the local customs and traditions or enjoying the pleasures of nature, this place leaves unforgettable memories for visitors. With the continuous improvement of tourism facilities and the rise of characteristic farmhouse restaurants, it is believed that the Wuwanggu Tourist Area will attract more visitors and become a new highlight of tourism development in the county.