Empowering Women-Owned Businesses: Mary Kay Leads The Charge With Innovative Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator

(MENAFN- 3BL) While one in three businesses worldwide are owned by women, they only get 1% of the procurement spend of big companies. This inequity means amazing women-owned businesses lose out on well deserved opportunity.
Here at Mary Kay, we're changing the narrative through advocating for gender-responsive procurement. Our goal with the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator is to equip both women-owned businesses and corporate procurement teams the right education for success! To learn more about the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator and to read the full 2023 Special Report , please click here .
