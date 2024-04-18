Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Booked For 'No Churches Or Mosques If BJP Wins' Jibe In Kerala's Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed was booked for her alleged hate speech during an election campaign for UDF candidate MK Raghavan in Kozhikode. During her speech, she said that if Narendra Modi-led BJP comes back to power then there would be no mosques and churches.

Shama Mohamed then shared the video of her hate speech through Facebook and X.



Kozhikode Medical College police registered a case for hate speech following a complaint filed by Arunjit, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, with the Election Commission. The police registered a case under IPC Section 153 and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Shama Mohamed allegedly cautioned that if the BJP surpasses the 400-seat mark, they may seek to amend the constitution. She also referenced the Gyanvapi issue during her address. Given that she was speaking in a Muslim-majority area, her remarks are perceived by many as an attempt at polarization.

In response to the situation, Shama stated that she had not made any inappropriate remarks and was unsure why she was being charged in this case. She clarified that her comments were directed towards the Manipur issue and not any specific religion. Shama emphasized that her statement was not intended to offend the sentiments of any religious group.