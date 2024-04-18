Virat Kohli's Statue Installed At Jaipur Wax Museum On World Heritage Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) A wax statue of ace India cricketer Virat Kohli was installed at the Jaipur Wax Museum on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday.

Visitors will now get the opportunity to click themselves with the former India captain's wax figure at the wax museum housed in the Nahargarh Fort, said Anoop Srivastava, the Founder-Director of Jaipur Wax Museum.

Stating that there was a huge demand from tourists to install a statue of Virat Kohli in the museum for the past one year, Srivastava said, "Kids and young girls are crazy for Virat Kohli. So, a decision was taken that a wax figure of Kohli would be installed in the museum which already has statues of Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since Kohli is known for his aggressive playing style, we chose to give the statue a similar look."

The wax figure has been sculpted by Ganesh and Lakshmi, under the creative direction of Srivastava. The 5 feet & 9 inches tall statue weighs 35 kg, the costumes for which have been designed by fashion designer Bodh Singh.

With this, the museum now has 45 wax figures, including those of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Kalpana Chawla, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Amitabh Bachchan, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and Mother Terresa, among others.