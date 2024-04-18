Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army Air Force Holds Tactical-Special Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Combined Arms Army's Air Force held a tactical-specialexercise, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan'sDefense Ministry.

During the exercise, formations and units of army aviation andair defense were brought into the first readiness condition by the“CONDITION-1” command given by the command staff in the controlpoint. At the same time, the reserve air defense units werewithdrawn to the destination areas in accordance with the combatmission to fulfil assigned tasks.

A pre-flight briefing was held with the crews of aircraft on thesecond readiness condition and combat tasks were assigned to thepersonnel. The flight crews of the Mi-17 transport and combathelicopters simulated air strikes on ground targets duringpractical flights, and performed various manoeuvres to suppress airdefense systems.

Continuous reconnaissance of the airspace was carried out by thesurveillance and target acquisition radars that are on combat dutyof the air defense units involved in the exercise. The dataobtained was analyzed, evaluated, processed and transmitted tocommand control points, as well as to interacting units.

Weather conditions were assessed based on data received fromradar units, Bayraktar TB2 and visual observation posts.

Commanders and combat crews in real combat conditions worked outmethods for calculating the sequence and time intervals ofconsistent entry of targets into the destruction zone, theannihilation of an imaginary air enemy operating as an intenseactive and passive obstacle at various altitudes, as well as theactivities of air defense units against the enemy's small,slow-speed UAVs.

At the same time, radio interference means were used as part ofactive measures to protect the deployment points and combatpositions of Army Corps, formations, units and subunits fromattacks by mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles.

The tasks set at the tactical-special exercise were successfullyaccomplished, and the interoperability for joint activities betweenthe units was established.

