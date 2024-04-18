(MENAFN) According to senior officers speaking anonymously to Politico, Ukraine faces the grim prospect of a collapse on the frontline this summer due to dwindling morale among soldiers and a scarcity of supplies. Politico's opinion editor Jamie Dettmer recently shared his observations after a month-long trip to Ukraine, during which he interviewed various stakeholders, including political leaders, military officers, and civilians. The officers, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, painted a bleak picture of Ukraine's future, highlighting the erosion of morale among troops as a key concern.



Dettmer's report underscores the severity of the situation, noting that Ukraine is "slipping towards disaster" as a result of a shortage of Western arms, leaving troops at a disadvantage in their fight against Russian-backed forces. Compounding the issue, tens of thousands of civilians are reportedly evading conscription, further depleting the ranks of the Ukrainian military.



Dettmer recounted an experience on a train back to Europe, where a significant portion of passengers consisted of fighting-age men who had managed to obtain waiver papers to avoid conscription, often by resorting to smuggling across the border.



The changing climate within Ukraine reflects a stark contrast to the initial wave of nationalist fervor that spurred thousands of volunteers to take up arms against Russian aggression.



However, as Dettmer observes, eligible recruits now seem to prioritize alternative activities, such as frequenting hipster bars and techno clubs, signaling a shift in societal priorities away from military service.



Acknowledging the challenges faced by Ukraine, Dettmer highlights the risks of disregarding rational warnings and suspending critical thinking. He references the fate of Ukraine's ousted chief commander, Valery Zaluzhny, who faced repercussions for expressing cautious assessments of the country's military prospects. However, Dettmer asserts that avoiding critical analysis will not contribute to Ukraine's success in its ongoing conflict.



The revelations provided by Politico's report underscore the urgent need for Ukraine to address the underlying issues contributing to declining morale among its troops. As the country grapples with internal challenges and external threats, fostering resilience and bolstering military capabilities remain paramount in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108110045