German finance minister calls for structural reforms amid poor economic growth

(MENAFN) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner stressed the urgent need for structural reforms in Germany, expressing disappointment at the sluggish growth of the country's economy, the largest in Europe. Speaking at a session during the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington, Lindner highlighted the necessity of implementing reforms to tackle current economic challenges.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently lowered its growth forecasts for the German economy due to ongoing weaknesses in consumer confidence. The latest projections from the IMF's World Economic Outlook report anticipate lower GDP growth rates for both the current year and the next, with a downward adjustment of approximately 0.3 percentage points for each year.



Lindner outlined key areas where structural reforms are crucial to improving the country's economic outlook, including measures to enhance competitiveness, streamline bureaucratic processes, and reduce tax burdens. Recognizing the need for comprehensive changes, Lindner's call for reforms underscores the government's commitment to revitalizing the economy and promoting sustainable growth.



The challenges facing the German economy include high interest rates, subdued global demand, and political uncertainties both domestically and internationally. Despite expectations for a moderation in inflation and energy prices throughout the year, the outlook for growth remains subdued. In this context, Lindner's emphasis on structural reforms reflects a proactive approach to addressing underlying obstacles to economic expansion.



Recent data shows a slowdown in inflation in Germany, reaching 2.3 percent in March, mainly due to declines in food and energy prices. While this development may offer some relief, it highlights the broader economic landscape characterized by subdued growth prospects and the need for policy interventions to stimulate recovery and enhance long-term resilience.

