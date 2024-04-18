Weekend Will Be Warm But The Heat Hits 39 Degrees Saturday -- Meteorology

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The Meteorological Center on Thursday said the forecast weekend weather would fluctuate between warmness and hotness, amid moderate humidity and upcoming rain expected by Sunday.

The center director, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said in remarks to KUNA the country is under the effect of a high altitude, coupled with warm and relatively wet winds, along with unsteady southeasterly blows.

Heat will range between 34 to 26 degrees and the weather at night will be moderate amid some humidity.

On Friday, the forecast heat is at the level of 35-37 degrees and the night conditions will be largely identical to those of the night before.

The weather on Saturday will be hot amid unsteady winds and the temperature will jump to 39 degrees, one degree below the high heat threshold (40 degrees). But the night brings with it lower heat, forecast at 22-24 degrees. (end)

mf









MENAFN18042024000071011013ID1108109844