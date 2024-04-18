Expulsion Of Afghan Migrants From Pakistan Hundreds Return To Country

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Simultaneous with the start of the second phase of deporting Afghan migrants from Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriates announced the expulsion of hundreds of migrants from the country.

The ministry disclosed in a newsletter on Thursday, April 18th, that around 555 Afghan immigrants entered the country after being expelled.

According to the newsletter, the recently deported immigrants entered the country through the Spin Boldak border in Kandahar province and the Torkham border in Nangarhar province.

The Ministry of Migrants reports the deportation of mentioned immigrants to the country at a time when the Pakistani government has recently announced the commencement of the second phase of forced deportation of Afghan immigrants and refugees without legal documents in Pakistan.

According to the Express Tribune,“about one million Afghans, including holders of ICC cards, are expected to be returned to Afghanistan in the second phase of deporting Afghan immigrants.”

This comes as the Doctors without border organization has recently expressed concern over the start of the second phase of deporting Afghan immigrants from Pakistan.

The organization stated in a release that most of these individuals had been living in the country for decades.

According to statistics, Pakistan has hosted around 4.4 million Afghan immigrants, of which 500,000 have returned to the country so far.

