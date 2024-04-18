Pavel Durov expects Telegram's user base to exceed 1B in one year

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, a widely used messaging app and social media platform, anticipates that the app's monthly active user count will surpass the one billion mark within the coming year, describing its growth as spreading "like wildfire." Durov, who established Telegram and is based in Dubai, has witnessed its exponential rise since its inception.



Originally from Russia, Durov departed from his home country in 2014 after refusing to comply with governmental demands to shut down opposition groups on VKontakte (VK), a social media platform he had founded and later sold. With full ownership of Telegram, Durov remains committed to its growth and development.



In a recent video interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, published on Carlson's platform on the X network, Durov expressed confidence in Telegram's trajectory, citing its current user base of 900 million active users and projecting a significant expansion in the near future. Despite facing pressures from certain governments, Durov asserts his commitment to maintaining Telegram as a "neutral platform," refraining from entanglement in geopolitical matters.



Durov's decision to establish Telegram's headquarters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stems from his perception of the country as a neutral entity, devoid of alignment with any major global powers. He views the UAE as an ideal location for fostering a neutral platform, one that aims to be inclusive and accommodating to users from diverse backgrounds.



With an estimated fortune of USD15.5 billion by Forbes, Durov's vision for Telegram extends beyond mere user acquisition, emphasizing its role as a platform for communication free from political influence or agenda. As Telegram continues to proliferate globally, Durov remains steadfast in his commitment to its neutrality and accessibility, ensuring its status as a leading social media platform in the digital landscape.

