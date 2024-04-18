IMF severely increases Russia`s economic development estimation

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made significant adjustments to its growth projection for the Russian economy in 2024, marking a notable increase from its previous estimates. Published in the latest edition of the World Economic Outlook, the IMF's forecast now anticipates a robust GDP growth rate of 3.2 percent for Russia this year. This upward revision represents a substantial climb from its earlier projections in January, which stood at 2.6 percent, and even more so from its initial forecast in October, which predicted a mere 1.1 percent growth.



The IMF attributed this optimistic outlook to several key factors contributing to Russia's economic resilience. One contributing factor has been the stability in oil export volumes, coupled with sustained high levels of government expenditure. Moreover, the report highlighted the significant role of corporate investment, particularly from state-owned enterprises, in driving economic expansion. Additionally, robust private consumption has provided further momentum to growth, according to the IMF's analysis.



Interestingly, the IMF's revised forecast positions Russia's economic growth trajectory to outpace that of several major Western economies in 2024. While the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are projected to see comparatively lower growth rates, Russia is expected to lead the pack with its impressive expansion.



Comparatively, the IMF's projection for Russia's economic growth surpasses the preliminary reading provided by the Russian Economy Ministry earlier in April. While the ministry had forecast a GDP expansion of 2.3 percent for 2024, the IMF's outlook paints a more optimistic picture for the country's economic performance.



These positive indicators come amidst President Vladimir Putin's recent remarks lauding Russia's economic achievements, particularly in light of the significant challenges posed by Western sanctions. Putin has characterized Russia's economic performance as remarkable, emphasizing the nation's ability to thrive despite the unprecedented external pressures it faces.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108109512