AP Dhillon Responds To His Breaking Guitar Incident At Coachella, Netizens Term His Clarification 'Stupid'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) AP Dhillon recently performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the world's biggest music events. However, the Punjabi singer's performance was overshadowed by a moment on stage when he destroyed his guitar and was booed by social media fans. On Wednesday, the musician seemed to excuse his actions with a 'cringe' post on Instagram, which sparked even more criticism.

AP Dhillon's clarification

AP Dhillon posted candid photos of himself on stage at Coachella 2024, including one shortly before he destroyed his guitar, with the remark, "The media is controlled and I'm out of control."

Also read: Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor to play the role of IFS officer in political-thriller movie; WATCH

AP Dhillon faces criticisim

AP Dhillon paid tribute to the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala during his Coachella 2024 performance. But it did not go well with the netizens, the comments stated that although he paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, he would have respected the musical instruments if he had been present to see this. The comment further said, "So, buddy, before making sweeping comments like ' media is controlled', you should acquire some decent manners and principles. "God bless." Another commenter added, "What a cringe caption lol."

About AP Dhillon's Coachella performance

During his recent Coachella performance, the Indian-origin Canadian musician and songwriter-rapper Shinda Kahlon paid respect to Sidhu. 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala' read the text on the screen in the background as they sang their chart-topping single 'Brown Munde' on stage.