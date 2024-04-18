BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Calls For NIA Probe Into Murshidabad Ram Navami Clashes, Blames CM Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday (April 18) pointed fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the clashes during Wednesday's Ram Navami processions in Murshidabad, West Bengal. These clashes left as many as four people injured, prompting Adhikari to call for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence.

Adhikari took to social media platform X to express his concerns. "The Ram Navami processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the state due to the CM's provocative speech, which successfully incited miscreants," he said.

Adhikari's remarks reference Banerjee's controversial statement at a rally where she reportedly termed April 17 as the BJP's "day of riot."

Seeking immediate intervention, Adhikari wrote to the Hon'ble Governor, Dr. CV Ananda Bose, urging him to address the deteriorating law and order situation and requested an NIA investigation into the incidents. Adhikari also called upon the Election Commission of India to take action against the Chief Minister for her alleged role in provoking the clashes.

The incident in question occurred during a Ram Navami procession organized by the Shaktipur Ram Navami Utsav Ujjapan Committee in Murshidabad district. According to police sources, the procession was attacked near Shaktipur High School, with stones allegedly pelted from rooftops, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

The BJP has squarely blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the clashes in Murshidabad. Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell chief, condemned Banerjee's purported communal speeches, holding her accountable for the attacks on Ram devotees not only in Murshidabad but also in Egra, Medinipur.