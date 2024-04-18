IPL 2024: 'Bumrah Aside, MI Bowling Lacked Depth Of Quality And Consistency', Says Aaron Finch

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), former Australian captain Aaron Finch lashed out at the Hardik Pandya-led side's bowling, highlighting a "lack of depth and consistency" beyond the star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

MI bowlers were taken to the cleaners during their last encounter against the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. MI used seven bowling options, out of which Akash Madhwal, skipper Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd conceded runs at an economy of over 12.

Even in their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 11, when all bowlers leaked runs at an economy of over 7 or 10, Bumrah was the only one, who conceded runs at 5.25 runs per over.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Finch shared his thoughts on how Mumbai Indians can get back on the winning track, saying, "First and foremost, I think the captain needs to find some form and consistency with bat and ball. We've seen him bowl in some games and not in others, so ideally, some form with both bat and ball. I think that will go a long way. Additionally, their bowling outside of Jasprit Bumrah has lacked depth of quality and consistency."

The Aussie further praised ex-MI skipper Rohit Sharma for his carefree approach to the game. Rohit showcased his prowess by scoring a brilliant century against CSK, though unfortunately, it was not enough to secure victory for his team.

"One thing I love seeing with Rohit Sharma at the moment is how he's playing carefree cricket. He did it throughout the 50-over World Cup, and he's doing it now. He's taking the game on, looking to have a maximum impact, which will be a great boost to the rest of the Mumbai Indians side. The start he provides along with Ishan Kishan can set up their whole batting innings. If they get on a roll in the second half of the IPL, it will be great for the team," added Finch.

MI, currently sitting in ninth place in the points table with four points from six matches, will play Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Thursday.