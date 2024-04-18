Kuwait Amir Congratulates Zimbabwe On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad has wished President Mnangagwa lasting good health, the friendly people of the nation optimal progress and prosperity. (end) rk

