QPO Kicks Off 15-Year Anniversary Festival With 'Pearls Of The Philharmonic'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Celebrate 15 years of incredible music-making with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra for the 15-Year-Anniversary Festival.

The Philharmonic ushers in the celebration with a variety of performances that will take place in Auditorium 3 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 18 to 20, showcasing the breadth and diversity of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Orchestra kicks off the 15-Year-Anniversary Festival by shining the spotlight on talented soloists of the Qatar Philharmonic.

Usually, the focus of concerts is put upon the principal player from each orchestra section, however, during this concert we're giving the opportunity to other magnificent performers within the Philharmonic.

The concert will feature an exciting array of solo repertoire from Ravel, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and many more. The Philharmonic will be led by passionate German conductor Elias Grandy.

The series of concert will begin with Pearls of the Philharmonic on April 18, at QNCC. Programme include: Carl Maria von Weber: Overture from“Oberon,” Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, Rapsodie de concert, Jules Massenet: Méditation from“Thaïs,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C Major, K.373, Balys Dvarionas: Pezzo Elegiaco“By the Lake,” Enrique Crespo: Escenas Latinas“Balada India” & “Choro,” Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G Minor, RV 317.

Also, Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F Major, Op.50, Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F major, Op.75, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Horn and Orchestra in E-flat Major, K.371, Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West, Traditional Bulgarian: Gorno Dikansko Horo, and Emil Nikolaus Reznicek: Overture from“Donna Diana.”

Performers include Elias Grandy, conductor; Aura Lorena Manescu, violin; Egle Valute, violin; Shaza Oweda, violin; Georges Yammine, violin; Mohamed Oweda, violin; Jihoon Shin, flute; Mohamed Ibrahim Saleh, oboe; Miroslav Stoyanov, bassoon; Gideon Seidenberg, horn; Richard Alonso Diaz, tuba; Alexander Kamenarov, timpani; Georgi Varbanov, marimba; and Anca Bold, theremin.

