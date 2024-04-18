Azerbaijani Oil And Gas Sector Invested $0.8 Bn In First Q

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In January-March of the current year, funds of AZN 1,4bn($0.8bn) were directed to the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports, citing the State StatisticsCommittee.
The volume of investments in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sectorincreased by 2.7 percent in January-March.
It should be noted that in the corresponding period of 2023, thementioned indicator was at the level of AZN1,3bn ($0.76bn).
Besides, the Committee noted that in January-March, 31.4thousand people worked in the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan.
The State Statistics Committee added that the salaries ofemployees working in state enterprises were AZN901.8 ($530.5), andin private enterprises AZN996.5 ($586.2).
