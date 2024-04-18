Polish Election Integrity Campaign Wins Platinum At EMEA Sabres

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-"Election without fake,” a public relations campaign to protect election integrity in Poland, conducted by K

Group and Must Be Loud for the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, took home the Platinum SABRE Award for the best public relations campaign of the year at the EMEA SABRE Awards ceremony, which took place at London's Troxy last night.



“Election without fake,” beat out four other finalists for the Platinum award. They were (in order):

#2: Real Life Roomsets - IKEA with Hope&Glory

#3: Finland's Energy-Wisest School - Caverion with Kurio

#4: Romani rejection letters - Diak Romako with SEK

#5: Heinz Ketch-up and Down - Kraft Heinz MEA with Current Global and FP7



“At a time when disinformation is running rampant, and election integrity is being called into question around the world, this Polish campaign showed how effective communications can educate and reassure voters about the validity of their electoral systems,” said Paul Holmes, chair of the EMEA SABRE judges.



The highest number of awards for any single agency was eight, with UK independent Hope & Glory and Interpublic agency The Weber Shandwick Collective (including its Prime Weber Shandwick unit) tied for top spot. They finished ahead of other multiple winners Golin and MSL (four trophies each) and BCW, Current Global, Finnish ageny SEK, and the UK's W Communications (two each).



“While 2023 was economically challenging for many firms in Europe and around the world, the quality of the creative work, and the real-world impact of that work, remaining astonishingly high,” said Holmes.“Amid intense competition, all of this year's EMEA SABRE winners should feel a tremendous sense of pride.”



A complete list of the night's winners can be found here .