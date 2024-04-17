Web3mediabreaks SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) Closes On $2.2M Private Placement Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ: SMX) , a company that integrates chemistry, physics and computer science to give materials memory and create a culture of transparency and trust across multiple industries, has completed the transactions related to $2.2 million private placement. The company filed required forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 11, 2024. The forms noted that SMX had completed transactions related to the purchase agreement including issuing and selling to an institutional investor a promissory note and warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $2.2 million, before deducting fees and other offering expenses payable by the company. SMX anticipates using the funds from the agreement to repay amounts owed by the company, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. EF Hutton served as the placement agent on the private placement.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

SMX offers players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy. As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, the company's platform becomes increasingly attractive. For more information, visit the company website at

