Qatar Slams Efforts To Defame Its Role In Gaza Mediation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Wednesday reiterated Qatar's rejection of any defamation of its role in the ongoing mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza. He also indicated that Qatar is assessing its role in the mediation.

During a joint press conference Wednesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, HE Sheikh Mohammed said that negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners and hostages are at a sensitive and critical stage, and that the State of Qatar has been working since day one of the war to stop it and to release the hostages. He added that the State of Qatar has witnessed the mediation being used for narrow political interests, adding that this in turn has necessitated a comprehensive evaluation by Qatar of its role.

HE Sheikh Mohammed added that Qatar engaged in the mediation process out of humanitarian, national, and patriotic considerations to protect the Palestinians. He however lamented the political exploitation by some politicians with narrow interests, marketing their electoral campaigns by defaming the role of Qatar.

HE heikh Mohammed added that such statements made behind closed doors are unacceptable and damaging as they do not contribute to anything positive. He stressed the State of Qatar's commitment to its role on humanitarian grounds, but noted that there are limitations to this role and the impact it can make, noting that Qatar will take the appropriate decision at the right time regarding this.

HE Sheikh Mohammed said during the press conference that the during the meeting with Fidan they discussed strategic partnership and bilateral relations between the two countries, confirming that this visit is part of continuous coordination between the two sides on regional and international issues, as it comes amidst escalating tensions and sensitive conditions in the region.

He added that the visit provided an opportunity for detailed consultations on regional escalation, emphasising the need for parties to resort to de-escalation, reason, dialogue, and logical resolution of issues rather than resorting to the language of arms and violence.

HE Sheikh Mohammed said that Qatar has conducted intensive communications recently with all parties to try to contain the escalation, noting that coordination between Qatar and Turkiye is ongoing and continuous, expressing appreciation for the positions adopted by the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, especially in supporting the Palestinian brothers.

HE Sheikh Mohammed added that he discussed with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs the latest developments of the war in Gaza, the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, and the ongoing Israeli actions and assaults against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

