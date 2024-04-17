'Don't Let Us Be Next!', Cry Samarbug Residents

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A day after six persons lost their lives and three others went missing in a tragic boat capsizing incident at Gandbal-Batwara, residents of Samarbugh in Lasjan area of Srinagar, on Wednesday hit streets against inordinate delay in completing footbridge in the locality.
The protesters, mainly women, blocked the main road as a mark of protest against the authorities for failing to complete
a footbridge; work for which, they claimed, began some 13 years ago.
The protesters threatened to step up the demonstration in case the administration did not immediately fulfill their demand. Notably, Samarbugh is only a kilometer away from Gandbal, which saw a boat capsize with 15 persons including school kids onboard.
“The innocent children, men and women lost their lives in a tragic incident at Gandbal-Batwara a day earlier, only because the government was reluctant to complete a footbridge in the locality. We have come together for the same reason as we don't want a similar tragedy to occur in our locality,” a protesting lady told reporters.
“Don't let us be next,” she added. Read Also Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Search Operation Enters Day 3 Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Father's Final Act Of Love!
The protest obstructed the road for around an hour, severely
impeding traffic movement in the vicinity. They said the protest would continue until they receive an assurance from the administration about when the footbridge would be completed.
“The construction of this vital bridge, which is the only mode of connectivity between several localities, was started some 13 years ago. However, the executing agency hasn't yet been able to complete it,” they alleged.
Does the government want a similar tragedy to occur in our locality too, and then they would speed up the progress of construction, they added.
“All we want is for the footbridge to be completed at the earliest; failing which, we will be forced to step up our protest. We also cross the river using a ferryboat service, and are concerned for the safety of our people, especially the children,” they said.
