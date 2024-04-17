Day 194 Of Genocide: Dozens Of Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli occupation warplanes intensified on Wednesday dawn airstrikes on Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians and injuring others with various wounds, amidst widespread property destruction.

Palestinian news agency (Wafa) reported that six citizens were killed and several others were wounded, after the occupation bombed a gathering of citizens in Sheikh Radwan Market, north of Gaza City.

Image shows a woman mourning over the body of a relative who was killed during Israeli bombardment, at Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Civil defense crews picked up the corpses of two martyred Palestinians and several wounded others, while at least nine are still missing, shortly after the occupation bombed a house in Al-Shaaf area in Al-Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, is currently under intense artillery shelling.

The occupation warplanes also bombed a pharmaceutical factory east of the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, while Israeli military vehicles penetrated the vicinity of the place, amid sweeping operations.

For the 7th day in a row, Al-Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip is witnessing continuous missile and artillery bombardment, as Israeli bulldozers and tanks advance in the vicinity of the north of the camp, and carry out sweeping works of land near the water desalination plant north of the camp.



An Israeli Air Force attack helicopter fires a flare during a flyover above Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on April 17, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

The occupation army also destroyed most of the towers and residential houses located in Ard Al-Mufti and the outskirts of the new camp north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military operation is still taking place until this moment.

The occupation aircraft and artillery bombed the area of the Martyrs Corridor, which led to significant damage in the vicinity of the place.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the bodies of 7 martyrs, including 4 children, were picked up after an Israeli missile targeted a house in Yabna camp in the center of Rafah.

The occupation aircraft also targeted an inhabited house in central Rafah, resulting in a number of martyrs and wounded, most of whom were children.

Crews are still trying to pick up the bodies of the martyrs and wounded from under the rubble.

The number of martyrs as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 194th consecutive day rose to at least 33,899, while the injuries have exceeded 76,660.

Many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them, as the occupation prevents them from doing so.