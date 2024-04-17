Britons Stage Sit-In In Front Of British Parliament To Demand End Of Exporting Arms To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Apr. 17 (Petra) --Thousands of Britons demonstrated in front of the British Parliament on Wednesday evening, demanding that their government cease providing Israel with weapons and increase pressure on Israel to put an end to the Gaza War.The protesters held Palestinian flags and banners demanding that the government stop its arms exports to Israel.On Tuesday, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign delivered a petition to the British government headquarters at 10 Downing Street, signed by more than 60,000 people and endorsed by MPs from various British parties, calling on the British government to stop exporting arms to Israel.