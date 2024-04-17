Srinagar LS Seat: Nomination Process Begins Today

The poll-body will tomorrow issue a notification for Srinagar Lok Sabha segment spread over five districts- three of central Kashmir and two of South Kashmir.

All major political parties have already announced their candidates for the segment comprising 18 Assembly segment.

While National Conference has decided to field Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Apni Party and Peoples Democratic Party have announced candidature of Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Waheed Parra, respectively.

The segment would witness a direct contest between National Conference, Apni Party and Peoples Democratic Party.

Before the delimitation exercise, the Srinagar Lok Sabha segment comprised eight seats of Srinagar, five seats of Budgam and two seats of Ganderbal.

Now the parliamentary segment is spread over eight seats of Srinagar, three of Budgam, two of Ganderbal, four of Pulwama and one seat of Srinagar.

