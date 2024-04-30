Tourists flock to Varanasi to see electoral clash

(MENAFN) In the bustling streets of Varanasi, the ancient city along the banks of the Ganges River, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation as India's 18th parliamentary election approaches. Amidst the vibrant tapestry of daily life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerges as the central figure in this electoral saga, captivating both local voters and tourists alike.



As skilled musicians serenade passersby at the iconic Assi ghat, where steps lead down to the sacred waters of the Ganges, the real star of the show is Modi himself. Representing Varanasi since 2014, Modi's bid for re-election has turned the city into a focal point of political activity, drawing unprecedented attention from across the nation and beyond.



With approximately 1.96 million local voters set to cast their ballots on June 1, the fate of Modi in his constituency hangs in the balance. Despite hailing from Gujarat, where he served as Chief Minister for over a decade, Modi's popularity transcends regional boundaries. His formidable presence in Varanasi has even prompted the opposition Congress party to field Ajai Rai, despite his previous defeat in the 2019 election.



As candidates vie for one of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads a coalition government and seeks to extend its reign. While opinion polls suggest widespread support for Modi, the true testament to his rockstar status lies in the influx of tourists flocking to Varanasi specifically to witness his campaign for a third term as Prime Minister.

