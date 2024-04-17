(MENAFN- Baystreet) United Airlines Swings To A Loss In First Quarter

GXO Joins with Daikin

GXO (NYSE:GXO) the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and Daikin, a renowned leader in the heating, cooling and ventilation industry, have announced the opening and commencement of outbound deliveries from its new Midlands warehouse in Daventry.

Located in the heart of the U.K. logistics“golden triangle” in the Midlands, Daikin, together with GXO, one of the U.K. and Ireland's leading logistics and transportation partners, have jointly invested over £4 million to consolidate their operations into one facility.

The move provides a future-ready fit out of a 240,000-square-foot warehouse that will exclusively serve Daikin in the U.K. for all products and spares. The full transition from the current operation to the new warehouse will happen during the course of this year, providing over 75 new jobs for the local community.

Sherin Hammad, Head of Operations at Daikin U.K., said,“The opening of our new warehouse in Daventry is a great leap forward for Daikin in our ability to meet our customers' needs and reduce the environmental impact when storing and delivering units and spares. The market for heat pumps and commercial HVAC products is growing fast, and as such, we must have the capability to keep up with this.”

GXO shares dipped five cents to $49.88.









