120 IAEA Inspectors Monitor Iran Nuclear Activities - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 17 (KUNA) -- Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday there are currently 120 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors monitoring the country's nuclear activities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, the Iranian official said some of those IAEA inspectors are now in Iran, while others frequently visit it in order to verify and monitor its nuclear facilities whether regularly or irregularly.

He added that the world nuclear watchdog reports to its governing council about Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement every three months and to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) every six months.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Tehran soon, Eslami revealed. (end)

