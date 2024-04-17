KPC Launches Unified E-Commerce Platform

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) launched a unified electronic commerce platform for the oil sector to facilitate and develop relations between the corporation and its subsidiaries on one hand and its partners inside and outside on the other.

Speaking in a festival by the corporation in Ahmadi City, CEO of KPC Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah said the platform is the first phase of the "smart purchasing" initiative.

He added that it is a digital transformation initiative aimed at embodying the corporation's vision to benefit from innovation and the optimal use of technology, and maximizing profitability.

The corporation has worked for years to set a technological and innovative plan, as he said, noting that the initiative established a unified system through which digitalization and import operations are provided.

He elaborated that the initiative also seeks to reduce risks, and ensures information and data in purchase.

The success of digital transformation projects depend on three factors; the ability to manage changes, team works and excellence, Sheikh Nawaf said.

He stressed that such factors ensure supporting and developing national economy through innovation and technology in gas and oil industry.

He lauded action system, which made this progress, mainly the supreme purchase committee which played a great role in developing the commercial sector and Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

Meanwhile, Kholoud Al-Mutairi, deputy CEO and head of high guidelines committee, said working on implementing this huge project started in 2022.

The project included 158 workers within 26 teams and committees, while the number of users of this system hit 7,000, she noted.

The festival witnessed a short documentary on challenges facing the team works and how they overcame them. (end)

