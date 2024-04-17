Kuwait Announces Modernizing Renewable Energy Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Wednesday declared updating its renewable energy goals and enhancing strategies of energy efficiency, affirming its outstanding role for a zero-carbon future in line with continued commitments to sustainability and renewable energy.

This came in a speech delivered by Director General of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Mashan Al-Otaibi who is leading Kuwait's delegation to the 14th international forum of renewable energy legislators organized by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi titled "Infrastructure, Policies and Skills for Tripling Renewables and Accelerating the Energy Transition".

Al-Otaibi reviewed efforts made by Kuwait to double renewable energy production from 15 to 30 percent by 2030 to 50 percent by 2050.

These goals are part of the strategy of the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy announced by Minister Salem Al-Hajraf in March, he said, adding that the step is also in line with Kuwait's policy aiming to enhance sustainable energy economy.

Kuwait is working to carry out some policies and providing advantages to curb growing demand for energy, and reducing it by 10 percent by 2030 compared to 2020, he stated.

In this context, Kuwait announced the start of the second and third phases of Shagaya renewable energy project, which aims to add 5,000 megawatts to the national network of energy, in addition to 2,500 megawatts of energy systems, he said.

He reiterated that Kuwait is committed to achieving neutral carbon by 2060 that was announced by Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh COP 27.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes some officials and researchers of the ministry and the KISR. (end)

