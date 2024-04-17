Schneider Electric And NVIDIA Redefine AI Data Center Design For Performance And Efficiency

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, shared a collaboration with NVIDIA to optimize data center infrastructure and pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies. To assist IT professionals in addressing persistent pain points related to IT deployment in data centers and distributed edge IT environments, Schneider Electric has introduced Intelligent Micro Data Center One, an order-to-site assembly solution package covering power, cooling, security, and monitoring into a single enclosure. Simultaneously, Schneider Electric has launched the APC Smart-UPS Ultra , the industry's smallest and lightest, single-phase 8 and 10kW uninterruptible power supply, and the latest evolution of gas-insulated switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity, SF6-free switchgear for medium voltage.



"We're unlocking the future of AI for organizations," said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President of Secure Power Division & Data Center Business at Schneider Electric "By combining our expertise in data center solutions with NVIDIA's leadership in AI technologies, we're helping organizations to overcome data center infrastructure limitations and unlock the full potential of AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA paves the way for a more efficient, sustainable, and transformative future powered by AI."



Cutting-Edge Data Center Reference Designs



Schneider Electric is leveraging its expertise in data center infrastructure and NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies to introduce the first publicly available AI data center reference designs. These designs are set to redefine the benchmarks for AI deployment and operation within data center ecosystems, marking a significant milestone in the industry's evolution.



With AI applications gaining traction across industries and demanding more resources than traditional computing, the need for processing power has surged exponentially. The rise of AI has spurred notable transformations and complexities in data center design and operation, with data center operators working to swiftly construct and operate energy-stable facilities that are both energy-efficient and scalable.



Schneider Electric will introduce cutting-edge data center designs tailored for NVIDIA's AI workloads, such as data processing, engineering simulation, and generative AI. The company aims to help data center owners integrate AI solutions efficiently, enhance deployment, and ensure reliable operations. In addition, AVEVA , a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, will connect its digital twin platform to NVIDIA Omniverse , enabling seamless collaboration between designers, engineers, and stakeholders and reducing time to market and costs for data center operators.



Innovative solutions for Resilient, Sustainable, Adaptive and Efficient IT Infrastructure in Data Centers and Distributed IT



"With the recent explosion and popularity of AI, data centers have taken a leading role in driving digitization and electrification. Data centers are crucial for the most advanced systems and act as catalysts for sustainable progress across all industries. Simultaneously, the rapid advancement of digital technologies, the rise of edge IT, and the increasing adoption of IoT applications have generated a growing demand for computing, networking, and storage resources in edge IT environments. This demand arises from the convergence of operation technology (OT) and the need for close proximity to support critical business processes and enhance user experiences." shared Steven Lee, Director, Secure Power, Power Systems and Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric Hong Kong.



As a pioneer in innovation, Schneider Electric is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the unique challenges of a digital and energy-conscious world. By harnessing the power of digitization, AI, and IoT, Schneider Electric is shaping a more efficient, resilient, adaptive, and sustainable future for data centers and edge IT.





Schneider Electric's Intelligent Micro Data Center One (IMDC One) offers an order-to-site assembly solution package that combines power, cooling, security, and monitoring into a single enclosure for up to 7kW IT load. This eliminates the need for an IT room, deploys 20% faster, and can save up to 50% on capital expenditure (CAPEX). The IMDC is scalable for up to three racks, providing standalone Edge IT capacity in branch offices, commercial buildings in semi-controlled environments, and wiring closets. This affordable solution offers a one-stop professional service with a fast response time, enabling simple and rapid deployment in weeks instead of months for customers, enabling seamless customer experiences and optimized business operations at the edge.

Schneider Electric has expanded its APC Smart-UPS Ultra to 8kW and 10kW. This UPS is the world's smallest and lightest single-phase 8kW and 10kW UPS. It offers customers more scalable power while taking up minimal space. The extended range of UPS is 30% smaller, 50% lighter, and 1.5x more power-dense than comparable offerings in a 4U footprint. The UPS with Lithium-ion battery could last for about eight to ten years and has longer battery life than VRLA for three times. The UPS can also connect up to ten external battery packs to cover extended runtime.

Medium voltage (MV) switchgear is critical for electrical distribution. However, most MV equipment has SF6 gas, which acts as a potent electrical insulator and emits a greenhouse gas 23,500 times stronger than CO2. Proper disposal of end-of-life switchgear is essential to prevent the release of SF6 into the atmosphere and avoid costly compliance measures. By transitioning to SF6-free switchgear, these challenges can be mitigated. Schneider Electric's AirSeT innovation combines the latest gas-insulated switchgear with pure air technology and digital connectivity. It's a sustainable solution that enables grid operators to modernize and decarbonize the grid while improving operational performance and reliability.



